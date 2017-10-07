NEWS
Saturday October 7 2017
Cairo stands up for Ventura
By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo defended under-fire Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura. “I am convinced we’ll have our say at the World Cup.”

The Azzurri’s qualification is up in the air, as the 1-1 draw with Macedonia last night makes even a play-off more complicated than expected.

“Ventura is doing a great job and we should be optimistic,” Cairo told Tuttosport.

“We mustn’t be afraid, as I am convinced this squad can get to Russia with no problems. Once we’re at the World Cup, we’ll have our say and achieve good things.

“It is a young side and will improve with time. The future is bright and I would not be worried by the present either. We’ve got everything it takes to reach the World Cup in Russia and, once we are there, fight it out with anyone.”

