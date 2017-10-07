Italy players have crisis meeting

By Football Italia staff

Italy players had a confrontation between themselves, without the Coach or staff present, after last night’s 1-1 draw with Macedonia.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the squad got together before this afternoon’s training session and had a private meeting.

Coach Giampiero Ventura, the staff and directorial figures representing the FIGC were not involved, but had been alerted to the situation and asked to stay away.

It appears as if this was organised by the senior players to discover the cause of their dismal performance at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The Azzurri will visit Albania for their final World Cup qualifying group game on Monday evening.

They should then enter the play-offs next month as one of the eight best runners-up over the various groups.