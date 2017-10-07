Ferrara: 'Not the time to demolish'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Ferrara warns “this is not the time to demolish everything” Italy have been working on, as the focus must be on World Cup qualification.

There have been growing calls for Coach Giampiero Ventura to be sacked after the 1-1 draw with Macedonia, which leaves the Azzurri struggling to even get into the play-offs as one of the eight best runners-up.

That spot will be guaranteed today if Bosnia do not beat Belgium, but their FIFA ranking means even that draw could be very tough.

“I saw the Nazionale play and was at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino,” former Italy, Juventus and Napoli defender Ferrara told Radio Deejay.

“It’s inevitable that comments on that game have to be negative, that is beyond doubt, but we mustn’t evaluate everything in a bad light either.

“We have to go to the World Cup, no matter how badly we play. Obviously, there can be criticism, because that was not a good performance yesterday.

“However, it is not the time to demolish everything either, as we need to earn our place at the tournament in Russia.”