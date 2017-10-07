NEWS
Saturday October 7 2017
Viviano makes Samp comeback
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano is back in action for the first time since undergoing knee surgery five months ago.

The shot-stopper played for 45 minutes in today’s friendly match against Carrarese.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in April and went under the knife to reconstruct it.

Viviano seemed secure in the 0-0 draw this afternoon and the 31-year-old is hoping to be back in the starting XI against Atalanta next weekend.

Christian Puggioni has been filling in for Viviano so far this season.

