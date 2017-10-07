Petagna: 'With Gasp at big club'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna hopes to continue working with Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini “together at a big club.”

The striker was a key figure when they finished fourth in Serie A last season and are now impressing in the Europa League as well.

“I love working with Gasperini and it feels as if he practically discovered me,” Petagna told Mediaset Premium.

“I have improved so much with him, as he gives me confidence and helps me when I make a mistake too.

“It’d be wonderful to work together with him at a big club, with him as my Coach, but it’s one step at a time. I am happy here, so international duty and a step up must be a direct consequence of my work.

“We have started the season well both in Serie A and the Europa League. Perhaps we are even stronger now than last term, because we know each other better.

“Atalanta can make life difficult for anyone, we are hungry and can have our say in Europe. Repeating fourth place in Serie A will be tough, but if we play the way we are now, then we can stay near the top.”

Petagna is a centre-forward, but has only two goals with three assists in eight competitive games this season.

“I am working hard, but the important thing is that the team wins. I’d be happy to only score seven goals per year if it meant Atalanta repeating those results.”