Was Roma pre-season tour a waste?

By Football Italia staff

Roma earned only €960,000 from their pre-season tour of the United States, as many question whether it was worth going through.

Coaches have increasingly complained in European clubs that pre-season tours of North America, Asia or Australia create problems for the training regime in this delicate time.

The defence is that these tours and friendly games bring in valuable revenue, but that might not always be the case.

Il Messaggero went through the Roma financial balance sheet for the year ending June 2016 and found that the income from the pre-season tour was a measly €960,000.

This was a reduction of approximately €3m from the previous year.

Roma also are yet to find a main shirt sponsor, as they are hoping to hold out for an offer higher than €5m per year.

It all matters, because the Giallorossi have failed to meet Financial Fair Play parameters and are likely to be fined by UEFA.