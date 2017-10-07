Lorenzo Insigne reveals he nearly quit football because he was too short, feels the pressure of representing Napoli and doesn’t fear Manchester City.
The Partenopei are top of the Serie A table with a 100 per cent record after seven games, the first side ever to achieve this while scoring at least 25 goals.
“Any player who represents his home town will have a few problems,” Insigne told UEFA.com.
“Being the only Neapolitan in the squad, it can happen that the fans expect something more from me. I remember when I was a child and there were 70,000 fans in the Stadio San Paolo for a Serie C game. You don’t see that anywhere else.”
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the pint-sized Italy international.
“They used to say I had some talent, but was too short. At one point, I wanted to quit football, as the scouts all told me the same thing and I thought it might be futile to continue. Then I had a trial with Napoli and it went well.”
Now Insigne is inspirational and scored the goal that temporarily gave them the lead at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid last season.
“For a Neapolitan, wearing the Napoli jersey, it’s not something that happens every day. I hope that other young Neapolitans can, like me, make these childhood dreams come true.”
Napoli go head-to-head with Manchester City in the Champions League group phase in a couple of weeks.
“We mustn’t step on to the field afraid to face them. They have great champions, but if we play as a team, we can cause them problems. We must have faith, because we’ve got the quality.”