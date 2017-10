Juve fight Liverpool for Solomon

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are ready to challenge Liverpool for Israeli teenage sensation Manor Solomon, according to Calciomercato.it.

The 18-year-old has impressed at Maccabi Petah Tiqwa and was on the bench when Israel played Italy on September 5 for the World Cup qualifiers.

According to the Italian site, Juve are keeping a close eye on the attacking midfielder.

His price-tag is believed to be in the region of €5m and there is already competition from Liverpool.