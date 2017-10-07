U21: Italy lose three players

By Football Italia staff

Italy’s Under-21 side have lost Daniele Verde, Mattia Del Favero and Lorenzo Dickmann for Tuesday’s friendly against Morocco.

Gigi Di Biagio saw his team cruise to a 6-2 victory in Hungary on Thursday evening.

Verde went off with a thigh problem during the second half of that game and will return to Hellas Verona to be evaluated by his club.

Del Favero of Juventus and Novara’s Dickmann have also been sent home early due to injury concerns.

However, Crotone creative midfielder Rolando Mandragora remains, as he has shaken off a knee issue he sustained during the warm-up.

The Azzurrini have already called up SPAL striker Federico Bonazzoli to bolster the numbers.