Saturday October 7 2017
Milan fight Arsenal for Rafinha
By Football Italia staff

Milan are again being linked with a January swoop for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, but face competition from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been on their radar for a couple of years, but always opted to remain at Camp Nou, the club he grew up in.

According to Super Deporte, Rafinha is on the way out during the January transfer window, as he is out until December with a knee ligament injury and hasn’t played yet this season.

A loan with option to buy would be the ideal for the Rossoneri, but Arsenal are also interested, considering Rafinha a candidate to replace Mesut Ozil.

