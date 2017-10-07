Bayern eye up Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich are looking to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen or Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma if Manuel Neuer’s injury lay-off is extended.

Their goalkeeper was expected to come back in January after fracturing his foot, but the latest reports from Germany suggest Neuer won’t be available until at least March.

As understudy Sven Ulreich is not impressing so far, and Mundo Deportivo claim Bayern are ready to invest in the January transfer window.

The first choice would be German international Ter Stegen, but Barcelona would not be prepared to sell and certainly not mid-season.

Another name on the list is Donnarumma, the 18-year-old sensation who only recently signed a new contract at Milan.

However, a more likely candidate is Kepa Arrizabalaga of Athletic Bilbao.