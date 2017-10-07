Campedelli clings to Inglese

By Football Italia staff

Chievo President Luca Campedelli hopes they won’t lose Roberto Inglese to Napoli in January and comes out against VAR technology.

The patron sat down with L’Arena newspaper and discussed the future of hitman Inglese, who Napoli already bought for €10m and left on loan at the Bentegodi.

It’s reported the Partenopei could try to get him in six months early to replace injured Arkadiusz Milik.

“We hope that Milik will recover earlier and that won’t be necessary. I read that he’ll be back in January, so I think it’s too early to say.

“As for Chievo, we have to focus first of all on securing safety, then we’ll see how much time is left to improve upon last season’s tally.

“Never more than this year have we put together a good mix of experience and youth, so the results thus far are not surprising. It’s only right that the ‘little old men’ give their contribution if they are still more than capable and willing.

“We also have some very young players, such as Mariusz Stepinski at 22 and Fabio Depaoli is only 20. We are perhaps missing something in the middle.”

This season has seen Serie A introduce VAR technology – video assistant referees – and not everyone is impressed.

“I think we need to wait at least a year before judging the impact of VAR,” argued Campedelli.

“Let’s wait to the end of the season to see if this experimentation has been an advantage or a disadvantage. In any case, I am always in favour of man rather than machine, so I’d prefer an error from the referee to be organic.”