Belotti visits Italy squad

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti is injured, but the Torino striker still visited his Italy teammates in the training camp this evening.

The Nazionale were held to a 1-1 draw by Macedonia last night and visit Albania for the final World Cup qualifying group game on Monday.

Training continued in Turin today and Belotti was spotted at the team hotel, despite the fact he is out for a month with a knee injury.

Italy are currently using Torino’s facilities, training at the Stadio Filadelfia after last night’s game at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Belotti was in the stands for the match and visited the squad in their team hotel today.

Coach Giampiero Ventura confirmed it’s very unlikely ‘Il Gallo’ will be fit enough to take part in the World Cup play-offs next month.