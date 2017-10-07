EDF: 'Wonderful Roma-Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco assures Roma fans and neutrals that the clash with Napoli will be “a wonderful game of football.”

The Giallorossi are already gearing up for the Serie A showdown with Napoli next weekend, between two free-scoring sides who play 4-3-3.

“I hope to get at least Rick Karsdorp and Patrik Schick back for the game, but we’ll have to evaluate that next week,” said the Coach at the opening of a new fan club in Dragonara.

“During the break for international duty, I have been able to see many of our youth team players in action and understand what they can do.

“Daniele De Rossi seems closer to a recovery, while for Lorenzo Pellegrini I hope to get him in the squad towards the middle of next week. We’ll see what happens.

“Napoli are one of many tests for us, just as the visit to Milan was. The tests never end for Roma and this will be an important one.

“We must step out there with the right mentality to face down Napoli’s great quality. We’ll try to attack them the way they attack their opponents, therefore bringing the dynamics of the game back in our favour.

“It’ll be difficult, but I can assure you it will be a wonderful game of football.”

Di Francesco revealed an interesting background to Schick’s fitness levels and the injury he sustained on his Roma debut.

“We forced the situation a bit in the past. The lad always put himself at our disposal, possibly too much, as at times he didn’t tell us how he was really feeling and played even when he wasn’t in the best shape.”