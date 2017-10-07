Kante at risk for Chelsea-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea could be without N’Golo Kante for the Champions League against Roma after he limped off on international duty with France.

The two teams go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on October 18, then meet again at the Stadio Olimpico on October 31.

However, Kante is now a major doubt to feature in either of those matches.

The former Leicester City enforcer suddenly pulled up clutching the back of his left leg in what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Kante was starting the World Cup qualifier in Bulgaria, with Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi scoring an early goal.

It’d be another massive blow for Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, as Alvaro Morata is also sidelined with a muscular injury.