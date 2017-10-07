'Italy need Criscito and Giovinco'

By Football Italia staff

“It is incredible that players like Domenico Criscito and Sebastian Giovinco are left out of the Italy squad,” said agent Andrea D’Amico.

The Azzurri are going into the World Cup play-offs next month after finishing second behind Spain in their group.

“We all hope Italy can reach the tournament in Russia, as every time there has been controversy or problems, it brought the best out of us,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I find it incredible that players like Criscito and Giovinco are left out of the Italy squad. It’s not as if they are a surprise package… I hope to see them both in the Nazionale.”

While Giovinco impressed in MLS with Toronto FC, defender Criscito is playing in Europe with Zenit St Petersburg.

“Criscito should already have been given more consideration in the World Cup in Brazil and at Euro 2016. We are talking about the captain of Zenit here.”

The former Genoa centre-back’s current contract with Zenit is due to expire in 2018.

“We have had some contact and it shouldn’t be a problem to work out a renewal, but there have been no developments yet.”