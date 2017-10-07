Andre Silva shines for Portugal

By Football Italia staff

Milan striker Andre Silva scored a goal and provided an assist for Portugal today, so now has 11 in 16 senior caps.

The 21-year-old hitman was the star of the show as Portugal earned a 2-0 victory away to Andorra.

The deadlock wasn’t broken until Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the second half and met an Andre Silva assist.

Silva then added a second goal himself in the final stages, taking his career total to a hugely impressive 11 goals in 16 senior caps.

“I play well with everyone, but naturally Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world, so of course he makes the difference,” Andre Silva told RTP television.

Portugal’s final group game with Switzerland will be a head-to-head for the top spot.

The Swiss are leading at the moment following a 5-2 victory over Hungary, in which Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner was on target.

Elsewhere, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi scored the decisive goal as France beat Bulgaria 1-0 in Sofia.