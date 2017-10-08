Juve missing eight for Lazio?

By Football Italia staff

Injuries to Mario Mandzukic and Andrea Barzagli mean Juventus are at risk of missing eight players for their match with Lazio.

The Old Lady take on the Biancocelesti next weekend in Serie A upon the conclusion of the international break.

Max Allegri already knew his options for the clash in Turin would be depleted, particularly in midfield, with several players already ruled out prior to the ongoing international fixtures.

However, the news of these latest two setbacks is a further blow to the Bianconeri, who lost their 100 per cent League record in their last match against Atalanta.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, both the Croatian forward and the Italian defender are serious doubts for the match at Juventus Stadium.

They are set to join midfielders Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic on the sidelines.

Although it is claimed that Barzagli and Pjanic will be in contention for selection for Juve’s following match against Sporting in the Champions League, the same cannot be said for either Benedikt Howedes or Mattia De Sciglio.

The final member of the Serie A champions’ long injury list is long-term absentee Marko Pjaca.