De Biasi on Azzurri and Albania

By Football Italia staff

Gianni De Biasi says Italy will ‘100 per cent’ reach the World Cup, although beating Albania will be a ‘battle.’

The Azzurri face the Balkan nation tomorrow in their final World Cup qualifying group fixture.

Last night’s results elsewhere meant Giampiero Ventura’s team are now guaranteed a play-off place, despite Friday’s embarrassing home draw with Macedonia.

In spite of the pessimism surrounding the national team, former Albania boss De Biasi is convinced his compatriots will see the job through.

“We will get to the World Cup via the play-offs, 100 per cent,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“As a team we can only get better and at crucial moments we come together.

“Being in the play-offs is not a tragedy.”

Despite being assured of a play-off place, Italymust win tomorrow in order to ensure they will be among the seeded teams for the upcoming draw.

And De Biasi, who led Albania to their first ever major tournament at Euro 2016, added that Italy will have to battle in order to defeat his former side.

“We can win, but let’s not get over-excited. We will have to battle.

“The atmosphere there will be good. After Albania, people’s favourite team over there is Italy.”

The journeyman Coach, now in charge of Spanish side Alaves, was asked what the first thing he said to the Albania players was when he took the job.

“If you follow me, give me confidence and make yourselves available, everyone will be happy.

“If Albania reached certain landmarks it’s because we worked on achieving the dream.

“From a tactical point of view they are still a little indisciplined.

“They are still a long way away technically, for a thousand other reasons – history, quality of individuals, experience.

“But they are not lacking in determination and the desire to cause a surprise.

De Biasi was replaced as Albania boss in July by fellow Italian Christian Panucci.

“He has called me, we speak once a week.

“Christian is a good boy who is getting experience. He has started in the right way.”