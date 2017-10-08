Buffon defends under-fire Ventura

By Football Italia staff

Italy captain Gigi Buffon has defended under-pressure Azzurri boss Giampiero Ventura.

The former Torino Coach has come in for heavy criticism following Friday’s home draw against Macedonia.

Regardless of what happens in tomorrow’s final World Cup qualifying Group G match with Albania, Italy know they will have to win a two-legged play-off next month if they are to reach next summer’s tournament in Russia.

However, veteran goalkeeper Buffon believes it is unfair to single out Ventura for criticism and backed his policy of bringing through young players.

“The boss has gone down the route of bringing through young players, the only one possible,” the iconic shot-stopper commented.

“And for a year there have been good results.

“It needs gradual progression. When you go through difficult moments at your club, you can also lose confidence playing in the national team.

“All of these things can be decisive when it comes to certain young boys.

“I don’t think the attacks on the boss are correct. For a year, he was the right man and two matches can’t ruin everything.”

Buffon described the challenge of leading his country to the World Cup as his ‘most important challenge.’

“I have to take Italy to the World Cup, I have to do it. It’s my most important challenge.”