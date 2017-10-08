Juve target Goretzka and Can?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reported to be monitoring the situations of both Leon Goretzka and Emre Can.

The German duo have both entered the final year of their respective contracts at Schalke and Liverpool.

According to Tuttosport, Goretzka is at the top of the Old Lady’s hit-list and would be available on a free transfer next June as long as he does not sign a new deal at his current club between now and then.

The same is true of his fellow midfielder Can, who is currently involved in a stand-off over a contract extension at Anfield.

The Italian daily claims that, owing to the number of suitors Can is attracting, Juve believe tying up a deal for Goretzka will prove an easier task.

Provided both players’ situation remains the same in January, they will be within six months of the expiration of their contracts – meaning Juve will be free to enter into negotiations to sign them for nothing next summer.