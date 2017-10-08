Conte back to Serie A?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Antonio Conte is considering leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, with a return to Italy his preferred option.

The former Juventus boss led the Blues to the Premier League title in his first year in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, he is known to be unhappy about a perceived lack of support he received from the club’s hierarchy in the summer transfer market.

He is also thought to be missing his homeland, while his handling of Diego Costa’s departure to Atletico Madrid also attracted criticism.

According to the Daily Express, the only thing that prevented Conte from leaving during the off-season was a ‘sharp financial penalty’ he would have incurred had he done so.

Conte, whose Chelsea contract expires in 2019, has been linked with the jobs at both Milan clubs as uncertainty over his long-term future continues.