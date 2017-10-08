‘Lazio can compete with anyone’

By Football Italia staff

Luis Alberto believes Lazio are capable of competing with anyone after their fine start to the season.

The Spaniard is experiencing a new lease of life under Simone Inzaghi and has helped the Biancocelesti claim 16 points from their first seven matches of the campaign.

“We have started the League season very well,” Alberto told Radio Marca. “We hope we can continue like this for the rest of the season.

“It’s normal that starting by beating Juventus in the Supercoppa gave us confidence in ourselves.

“It will be difficult to compete for the top two positions. Juventus and Napoli are above everyone but we can compete with anyone.

“For the moment, everything is working perfectly, hopefully this year we can do better than last and get a place in the Champions League.”

Alberto praised Aquile Coach Inzaghi for getting the best out of him after his underwhelming spell at Liverpool.

“He is a Coach who is very close to you. He talks to everyone and he has helped me find the right belief on the pitch.”

The midfielder was also asked about teammate Ciro Immobile, who failed to impress while in Spain with Sevilla but is in prolific form for Lazio.

“For us he is the star of the team and we hope he stays with us for a long time.

“He doesn’t just score a lot of goals, he works a lot for the team as well.”