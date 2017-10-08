Azzurri train ahead of Albania departure

By Football Italia staff

Italy’s players are training for the final time before heading to Albania for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier.

With one round of fixtures remaining in Group G, the Azzurri are already guaranteed a place in next month’s play-offs after Spain claimed the only automatic spot in Russia on Friday.

However, Giampiero Ventura’s team need to win in the Balkan nation if they are to be sure of being seeded for the draw – which would in theory give them a better chance of an easier passage to next summer’s tournament.

Andrea Barzagli has picked up an injury and will not feature tomorrow against the team coached by Italian Christian Panucci.

However, it has been confirmed that he will still travel to Albania along with the rest of the squad.

Upon completion of the training session in Turin, the Azzurri will begin their journey to the northern Albanian town of Shkoder, venue for tomorrow night's game.