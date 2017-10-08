Pirlo defends Montella and Bonucci

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan midfielder Andrea Pirlo hopes Vincenzo Montella will be given time to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Montella has come under pressure after back-to-back Serie A defeats against Sampdoria and Roma.

However, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italy World Cup winner said the Rossoneri’s previous sacking of Coaches had not given them the desired results.

“I hope Montella will stay,” Pirlo began. “Milan have a new team. It’s hard to put together 20 players.

“It needs time and faith even if the results don’t come immediately.

“There is a project there and it needs to be taken forward. The many changes they have made in the dugout previously, for me, don’t seem to have given them results.”

Pirlo also came to the defence of Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci, who has been criticised for failing to replicate his performances for former club Juventus.

“No [he doesn't deserve criticism]. It’s normal that for now he isn’t playing as he did for Juventus.

“He only started a short time ago, playing for a different club with different teammates and a different formation.

“He is the best defender in Italyand one of the strongest in Europe, but even he needs time to adapt.”