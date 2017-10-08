Pirlo: ‘Conte one of the best’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo believes there is no doubt that Antonio Conte is ‘one of the best’ Coaches around.

The New York City FC midfielder, who is quitting playing at the end of the current season, worked under the current Chelsea boss while at Juventus and on international duty with Italy.

And speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 38-year-old revealed what he believes are the defining aspects of Conte’s leadership.

“His attention to detail is impressive,” Pirlo stated. “He also manages to give you convincing explanations about things.

“One of his 20-minute video sessions is worth three days on the training ground.

“You immediately understand what it is you have to do.

“Over the years he improved, with his desire to win and doing everything to the best of his ability.

“He is one of the best, absolutely.”

In a wide ranging interview, Pirlo also discussed the other Italy Coaches he worked under before ending his international career in 2015.

“Yes, there have been a lot [of Coaches]. Lippi’s team played well.

“Prandelli’s played a good style of football and there were also some good showings under Donadoni.

“Conte’s era was notable too.”

The midfielder described current Azzurri boss Giampiero Ventura’s tenure so far as ‘average.’

“At the start, with the 3-5-2 that Conte used they had some decent performances.

“Since the change of formation, it has been average.”