Sagna offered to Milan clubs?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that free-agent Bacary Sagna has been offered to both Inter and Milan.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since his release by Manchester City at the end of last season.

However, according to FcInterNews.it, the right-back is keen on finishing his career in Italy.

As such, the Frenchman’s agent has informed both San Siro clubs that his client would be prepared to sign for them if given the opportunity.

It is claimed that Sagna’s preferred option would be to join Luciano Spalletti’s Inter, although he is also open to the prospect of signing for Vincenzo Montella’s Milan.

During the course of his career, Sagna has also played for Arsenal and Auxerre. In recent times, Torino have also been linked with securing his signature