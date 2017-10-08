Roma-Napoli brought forward?

By Football Italia staff

Roma-Napoli is scheduled for Saturday at 20.45 local time, but could be moved to 18.00 due to fears over crowd safety.

The match at the Stadio Olimpico is due to kick off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), though there are plans to perhaps shift it forward to 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

This is because the Derby del Sole is considered a high-risk game, one of the highest in Italian football, especially after a Napoli fan was shot and killed by a Roma supporter ahead of the Coppa Italia Final three and a half years ago.

The fixture has not been played in the evening since 2014 due to these concerns and ticket sales for Napoli fans are barred, just as Roma supporters won’t be allowed to make the trip to the San Paolo later this season.

Even that might not be considered enough and a final decision is expected on Tuesday.

If it was moved forward, Roma-Napoli would be played simultaneously with Juventus-Lazio in Turin.