U21: Valzania added to squad

By Football Italia staff

The injuries continue to pile up for the Italy Under-21 side, so Luca Valzania has been added to the squad against Morocco.

Gigi Di Biagio’s Azzurrini are due to host Morocco on Tuesday in Ferrara for an international friendly.

Mattia Del Favero, Daniele Verde, Lorenzo Dickmann and now Rolando Mandragora have all been forced to leave the training camp.

The squad has been bolstered with the addition of Pescara midfielder Valzania.