Napoli target Corinthians' Jo

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are prepared to double Corinthians striker Jo’s current salary to take him to the Stadio San Paolo in January, claim Brazilian reports.

ESPN Brazil pundit Jorge Nicolas suggested the approach after 30-year-old Jo declared he might not still be at his club in 2018.

His current contract is due to expire in December 2019 and it’s reported Napoli would double his current salary of $350,000 per month (€298,000).

Corinthians need to sell in order to raise funds and Jo is seen as a suitable alternative for the centre-forward role after Arkadiusz Milik’s ACL surgery.

Napoli have already bought Italy international Roberto Inglese for €10m, but left him on loan at Chievo for the rest of the season.

Jo has 13 goals in 29 competitive games for Corinthians this season, while he scored five in 20 senior caps for Brazil.