Antognoni: 'Failed Italy experiments'

By Football Italia staff

Giancarlo Antognoni bemoaned the number of “failed experiments” by Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura. “The whole team doesn’t work.”

The Azzurri have finished second behind Spain in their group and will therefore go through the World Cup play-offs.

“I am not surprised, because as soon as we were drawn in the same group as Spain, I expected this scenario. It was impossible to do better than second place,” Fiorentina legend and 1982 World Cup winner Antognoni told La Repubblica newspaper.

“Undoubtedly, Ventura’s experiments failed. It’s not just one area that isn’t finding its shape, but the whole team doesn’t work.”

The 4-2-4 formation has been bitterly criticised and a move to 3-4-3 for the 1-1 draw against Macedonia provided even worse results.

“Some introductions didn’t improve matters, although unfortunately we had a lot of important players out injured at the same time.

“We can only hope for a positive draw in the play-offs, but I am sure that Italy cannot miss out on a major tournament.”