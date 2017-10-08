NEWS
Sunday October 8 2017
Milan test new system
By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella tested a 3-4-2-1 formation in training, as Milan gear up for the Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

It kicks off next Sunday evening at what is expected to be a packed out San Siro.

Milan played a friendly against Gennaro Gattuso’s Primavera youth team this afternoon, winning 3-1 with goals from Fabio Borini, Giacomo Bonaventura and Jose Mauri.

Although many top names were away on international duty, Montella tested a new formation with Suso and Bonaventura behind the centre-forward.

It’s possible this is the approach the Rossoneri will take against Inter next weekend.

Milan: Storari; Vergara, Paletta, Romagnoli; Borini, Jose Mauri, Montolivo, Zanellato; Bonaventura, Suso, Oduamadi

