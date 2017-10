Zenit €40m Chiesa bid rejected

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina turned down a €40m plus bonuses offer for Federico Chiesa from Roberto Mancini’s Zenit St Petersburg, it’s reported.

According to Firenzeviola.it, the proposal came in from Russia over the last few weeks.

Chiesa turns 20 later this month and grew up via the Viola youth academy.

This season, he has scored two goals with one assist in six Serie A appearances.

It’s be something of a reunion for Mancini, who played with Federico’s father, Enrico Chiesa at Sampdoria in 1995-96.