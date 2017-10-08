Dida: 'Donnarumma like Buffon'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan goalkeeper Nelson Dida believes Gianluigi Donnarumma “can follow Gigi Buffon’s career path.”

The Brazilian is currently in Italy to take part in a charity event and spoke to Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“Donnarumma has great potential and time is on his side,” said Dida of the 18-year-old shot-stopper.

“If he is able to concentrate on the pitch, he can follow Buffon’s career path. Buffon remains the number one in the world.”

Dida is beginning a new chapter of his existence after hanging up his gloves.

“I have my UEFA B coaching badges and will now take the UEFA A course too. I feel terrible at seeing Carlo Ancelotti fired by Bayern Munich, but unfortunately that is the rule of the results. If your team can’t do it, the Coach is the first to pay.”