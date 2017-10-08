Juventus scout Lyon's Diakhaby

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Fabio Paratici was spotted scouting France Under-21 international and Lyon talent Mouctar Diakhaby.

Paratici was in the stands for the France Under-21 side’s game against Montenegro in Troyes this week.

According to Calciomercato.com, he was there specifically to view Diakhaby, a 20-year-old centre-back who came up through the Olympique Lyonnais academy.

Diakhaby has been on the Juve radar for some considerable time, an interest that only intensified when Juventus faces Lyon in the Champions League group phase last term.

He only signed a new contract in August that runs to June 2022 and his price-tag is a minimum of €10m.

The defender already has one goal in three games this season.