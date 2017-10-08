Serie B: Perugia crushed, Cremonese thrills

By Football Italia staff

There are three clubs pegged together at the top of the table after 10-man Perugia were humiliated 5-1, Palermo held Parma, with shock Brescia and Pescara defeats.

Bari 2-1 Avellino

Kresic 65 (A), Improta 67 (B), Galano pen 72 (B)

Cesena 1-0 Spezia

Schiavone 32 (C)

Cremonese 3-3 Ternana

Piccolo pen 9 (C), Carretta 42 (T), Signorini 44 (T), Albadoro 45 (T), Scappini 70 (C), Mokulu 88 (C)

Sent off: Signorini 83 (T)

Empoli 3-1 Foggia

Caputo 59, 66 (E), Donnarumma 73 (E), Mazzeo 52 (F)

Palermo 1-1 Parma

La Gumina 10 (Pal), Gagliolo 71 (Par)

Perugia 1-5 Pro Vercelli

Legati 5 (PV), Belmonte 69 (Pe), Castiglia 72, 76 (PV), Vives pen 90 (PV), Morra 94 (PV)

Sent off: Pajac 45 (Pe)

Pescara 1-2 Cittadella

Adorni 2 (C), Siega 18 (C), Benali pen 37 (P)

Salernitana 0-0 Ascoli

Missed penalty: Rosseti 25 (A)

Venezia 2-0 Carpi

Marsura 37 (V), Pinato 75 (V)

Virtus Entella 3-0 Brescia

De Luca 29 (VE), Brivio 68 (VE), La Mantia 88 (VE)

Novara-Frosinone

To be played on Monday