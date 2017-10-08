NEWS
Sunday October 8 2017
SPAL: 'VAR strange situations'
By Football Italia staff

SPAL President Walter Mattioli is yet to be convinced by VAR technology in Serie A. “There are some strange situations…”

The system was introduced this season and is largely used to check offsides on goals or penalty incidents.

“I wouldn’t want for it to only be used when they need to give a penalty against us,” Mattioli told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

“There were three spot-kicks not given in our favour against Crotone, we viewed the footage over and over again. There are some strange situations…

“I would like VAR to be implemented when there are debatable situations that are of interest to us.”

