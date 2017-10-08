Collovati: 'Bonucci is no Baresi'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan star Fulvio Collovati believes Suso and Giacomo Bonaventura are the keys to damage Inter, but Leonardo Bonucci “is no Franco Baresi.”

The Rossoneri are struggling in the build-up to next Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina at San Siro, with Coach Vincenzo Montella under fire after three defeats in the opening seven rounds.

“I expected some difficulties, because never in the history of football have there been this many changes in one summer, but frankly not this bad,” Collovati told MilanNews.it.

“Football is a team sport, not an individual one, so when adding 11 new elements, you need to integrate them all properly. There are problems in defence and midfield.

“I don’t see fitness issues, so firing the fitness coach looked a bit like seeking a scapegoat, in my view. Milan already had quality players, so they tried to change too much.

“If you are now forced to leave out Suso and Bonaventura to make way for the new players, that is a mistake. Milan won the Italian Super Cup last season thanks to Suso and Bonaventura’s equaliser.

“If those two play against Inter, then yes, Milan can do damage in the derby. Whether or not Montella continues in the job will depend on how he emerges from the derby.

“Any Coach who arrives to replace him now doesn’t have a magic wand either.”

The player who has perhaps disappointed the most since arriving at San Siro is Bonucci, who seems a shadow of his former Juventus self.

“Bonucci is no Baresi,” shrugged 1982 World Cup winner Collovati. “I think people put too much importance and responsibility on his shoulders. He should’ve been signed as a useful player, but not with all eyes on him after that over the top introduction.

“People act as if he ought to be a defender and an Andrea Pirlo figure simultaneously. A defender should, first and foremost, defend. Lucas Biglia is there to be the playmaker.”