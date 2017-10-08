Trezeguet: 'Dybala for Ballon d'Or'

By Football Italia staff

David Trezeguet believes Paulo Dybala “can win the Ballon d’Or” in future, while time on the Juventus bench was good for Gonzalo Higuain.

La Joya has inherited the Number 10 jersey this season and marked it with 12 goals in just 10 competitive games.

“Dybala can win the Ballon d’Or, as I think he’s showing the right kind of character,” Trezeguet told ItaSportPress.it.

“I often hear of comparisons between Dybala and Leo Messi, but I think that is important for him and can help him to grow.

“As for Higuain, he has been very consistent over his career and you can tell a champion during his most difficult moments. He’s seemed better physically of late and this means he still wants to train hard and show what he can do.

“It’s likely that some time on the bench did him good, but now Juventus need to improve as a team.”