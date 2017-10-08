Trezeguet: 'My Champions League regrets'

By Football Italia staff

David Trezeguet admits the biggest regret of his career is Juventus losing the 2003 Champions League Final against Milan.

The game at Old Trafford ended 1-1 after extra time and was decided via a penalty shoot-out.

“My biggest regret is that Champions League Final,” confessed Trezeguet to ItaSportPress.it.

“I was only 24 years old, and when we lost I thought another opportunity would be along soon. Unfortunately, it never happened.

“The greatest success was the World Cup with France in 1998, because when you are a child with the ball at your feet, you always think of what it’d be like to lift up that trophy.”

Trezeguet was also in the side when France lost the 2006 World Cup Final to Italy, again on penalties.

“I worked with Carlo Ancelotti early on, but in my view the best Coach I ever had was Marcello Lippi. It was an honour for me to play alongside Alessandro Del Piero, because he worked with Gianluca Vialli, then Pippo Inzaghi, yet with me we became the most prolific pairing in Juventus history.”