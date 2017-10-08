Meret requires surgery

By Football Italia staff

Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, currently on loan to SPAL, will require specialist surgery to correct an on-going injury.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper was considered the heir to Gigi Buffon before Gianluigi Donnarumma appeared on the scene and his performances were a key reason why SPAL earned promotion from Serie B last season.

He is yet to make a single appearance this term and the on-going groin issue needs extra treatment.

Udinese released a statement confirming Meret will likely undergo surgery on Wednesday in Munich to stabilise the wall of the groin, which should prevent further hernia problems.

“The prognosis will be defined after the operation and during the successive rehabilitation process.”