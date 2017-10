VIDEO: Buffon freestyle fun

By Football Italia staff

Italy and Juventus captain Gigi Buffon proved he’s got great feet for a goalkeeper, exchanging tricks with freestyle star Lisa Zimouche.

They stopped for a kickabout in the street when filming the presentation of Italy’s new Puma kit.

In the 1-1 draw with Macedonia on Friday, Buffon became the first Azzurri goalkeeper to wear a blue shirt during a competitive match.