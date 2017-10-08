Emerson Palmieri on way back

By Football Italia staff

Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri will be back in training with the youth team from tomorrow, as he recovers from ACL surgery.

The Brazilian-Italian tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the final day of last season, during the 3-2 win over Genoa on May 28.

It’s reported that Emerson will begin training with the Primavera youth team from Monday.

If all goes well and he takes part in some friendly games with the Roma academy prospects, he’ll be re-integrated into the senior squad from mid-November.