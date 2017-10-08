NEWS
Sunday October 8 2017
Emerson Palmieri on way back
By Football Italia staff

Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri will be back in training with the youth team from tomorrow, as he recovers from ACL surgery.

The Brazilian-Italian tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the final day of last season, during the 3-2 win over Genoa on May 28.

It’s reported that Emerson will begin training with the Primavera youth team from Monday.

If all goes well and he takes part in some friendly games with the Roma academy prospects, he’ll be re-integrated into the senior squad from mid-November.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies