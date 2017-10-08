Barcelona scouting Andre Silva

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona were scouting Milan and Portugal centre-forward Andre Silva for a future transfer bid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old contributed a goal and an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in last night’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Spotted in the stands was Barcelona director Robert Fernandez, sparking speculation.

The Spanish paper claims he was there to view Andre Silva and Sporting CP talent Gelson Martins.

Milan signed Andre Silva from FC Porto over the summer for €38m plus bonuses.

So far, he has scored six goals in six Europa League games, including preliminary rounds, but is yet to find the net in Serie A.

His most impressive tally is for Portugal, scoring a remarkable 10 goals in just 16 senior caps.

With Neymar leaving for Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Suarez reported to require surgery and Liverpool refusing to release Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona could turn towards Andre Silva in January or next summer.