Cannavaro: 'Napoli almost perfect'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro believes the Scudetto race will be a “battle to the end” between “almost perfect” Napoli, Juventus, Roma and Inter.

The current Coach of Tianjin Quanjian played for three of those four clubs during his Serie A career.

“By now, Napoli are almost the perfect team,” native Neapolitan Cannavaro told Sky Sport Italia.

“They started the season so well, are entertaining and win games against the smaller sides too, which are always the most difficult. Now they just need to find some consistency.

“Napoli will battle to the end for the title with Juventus, Roma and Inter. Every month could be the decisive one. The difference will be in the Champions League, as the strength in depth means everyone must give their contribution.

“Maurizio Sarri is doing a fantastic job. Even in the lower leagues, he always focused on his ideas and sets the example for other Coaches.

“Sarri teaches football to his players and the results now are the fruits of that labour. The only worry is in attack, where Arkadiusz Milik’s injury leaves Napoli without an alternative, so they’ll have to hold on until January.”

World Cup winner Cannavaro also gave his view on the current Italy squad, who are in the play-offs to reach Russia 2018.

“Not getting to the World Cup would be a catastrophe, but from negative things, there are always positives. We must invest in youth academies, something that is improving, plus new rules and new stadiums.

“The fans have the right to watch their teams play in fantastic arenas built for families, but unfortunately we are still a long way behind other leagues.”