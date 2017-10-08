Panucci: 'I'd love to play for Albania'

By Football Italia staff

Christian Panucci “would love to be on the field playing alongside my lads” for Albania against Italy, confessed the Coach.

It kicks off on Monday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“Clearly, I am Italian, but I am also proud to be the Coach of Albania and tomorrow I’d love to be on the field playing alongside my lads,” he said in his Press conference.

“The thing that would make me happiest tomorrow would be for these lads to achieve something remarkable, because I am convinced they are worth more than they think they are. I want them to do that little bit more every day and I am convinced that tomorrow we’ll put in a great performance.

“I expect Italy to be angry, because they have been criticised a lot, so we mustn’t trust Italy. They will be taking this very, very seriously, but we want to give ourselves a moment of great joy.

“At international level, there are no friendlies or games where it doesn’t matter, because we are representing a country. When a player goes on international duty and plays badly, he might not be called up again, so he must always prove himself and his professionalism.

“What counts for us is the performance and via good football, winning the game. In the last two games, I made two substitutions at half-time, but there will be matches where I don’t feel the need to make any changes.

“In Spain, we were missing quite a few players, then had seven booked, so that clearly is becoming an issue. All things considered, we put in a good performance.”

Panucci reacted with irritation to questions in the Press conference about Albania’s supposedly defensive approach in the 3-0 defeat to Spain on Friday.

“When Albania played against Spain in Albania, how many shots on goal did this team have? How many shots on goal did Albania have in Spain?

“You say I defend and counter, but the team that had the most shots on goal in Spain was Albania. We had 14 shots, seven clear-cut chances. Just because we used a three-man defence, you say we were defensive. How many teams have played well in Spain? None.

“I think my team can do much better – much better. I don’t want my players to rest on their laurels, but make more of their potential.

“I will never try to make my team do something they are not suited to. Playing against Spain is different to any other game. We are talking about probably the favourites to win the World Cup, so they force you to go deep, it’s not a choice.

“I am very happy with what my lads did in the second half and we must build on that. We have to shake off a very important word: alibis. Because this team can do much more.”