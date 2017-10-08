NEWS
Sunday October 8 2017
Agolli: 'Albania on right track'
By Football Italia staff

Albania defender Ansi Agolli believes they are “on the right track” ahead of tomorrow night’s World Cup qualifier against Italy.

It kicks off on Monday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“I haven’t played for a month and the injury affected my form. I can say that Italy are of a very high level, but very different to Spain, so we must take it one game at a time,” said the 34-year-old in his Press conference.

The Albanians were beaten 3-0 by group winners Spain on Friday and Italy have guaranteed their place in the play-offs.

“My future is with the national team. We’ll see how I play tomorrow, then we’ll see. If the Coach considers me suitable for the starting XI, then I will play.

“After the game with Spain, we analysed various elements along with the Coach and I think we are on the right track.”

