Ventura: 'Azzurri can't complain'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura thanked Italy players for their crisis summit ahead of the Albania match, but insisted he “can’t complain” about his Azzurri tenure.

The final group game kicks off on Monday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and the Nazionale are already guaranteed a spot in the World Cup play-offs.

“I am absolutely calm. I saw the lads working well from this morning and expect improvements compared to the Macedonia game. We can do much, much better,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I am satisfied with what we’ve seen over the last 14-15 months. We could’ve done more in some situations, but at the end of the day, we can’t complain. We are overall satisfied.”

Ventura was asked about the supposed ‘crisis summit’ that the squad held behind closed doors after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Macedonia, which saw the Coach and his staff left outside.

“When I started this job a year and a half ago, I said the Nazionale of the Euros was getting on a bit and it would be necessary to introduce a gradual generational shift. At the same time, it couldn’t do without those who made history with the Nazionale and I hope will continue to make history, such as Buffon, De Rossi, Bonucci, etc.

“I consider them reference points in the locker room. Yesterday they asked me to have this meeting, but not to talk about systems or tactics, but rather than spirit you need when wearing the Italy jersey, the spirit you need to go through the World Cup play-offs and to reach the tournament.

“This is why I thank the veterans publicly for their actions, as they wanted to speak to the younger members of the squad and pass on their experience. This is an important step forward for the group.

“For the Nazionale, as with any club, you must give young players time to metabolise and understand the difficulties. You can’t expect them to come in and immediately make the difference.

“All these veterans I mentioned, they didn’t just get to this level all of a sudden. The work we’re doing now with the next generation will help form the future veterans of the Italy squad.”

Albania consider facing Italy to be practically a local derby, as they are divided by a narrow sea, and their Coach is Italian Christian Panucci.

“This is an historic moment, the first time Italy have played a competitive match on Albanian soil, so I hope it’ll be a festival of football and beautiful game.

“Naturally, we do still have objectives and want to get points, as they’d allow us to be top seeds in future play-offs. So we are working 50 per cent on the result and 50 per cent for steps forward in the performances.

“Panucci is everyone’s friend, we all know him well and will salute him with pleasure. If it wasn’t Panucci, it would’ve been Gianni De Biasi, so Albania has a long connection with Italian football.

“I don’t think it’s a game between Coaches, but between the players of Italy and Albania. It’s the first time and it would be wonderful to make this an enjoyable match for all concerned.”