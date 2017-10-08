Buffon: 'Italy must become a Team'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon explains why Italy players held a private meeting without Giampiero Ventura. “We need to be a Team with a Capital T.”

The final group game kicks off on Monday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and the Azzurri are already guaranteed a spot in the World Cup play-offs.

The goalkeeper was asked about the so-called ‘crisis summit’ between players behind closed doors, which was held without Ventura or staff after the 1-1 draw with Macedonia.

“It happens in big clubs too. We players spoke to each other and hope this can help pave the way for new success,” explained the captain in his Press conference.

“All this happened with the full consent and knowledge of the staff and Coach. It was all in the harsh light of day, there was no need to hide anything.

“Tomorrow we should start to see responses and I hope we can rediscover a team with a clear identity, with unity and the kind of soul the upcoming challenges require. In those games, we need to be a Team with a Capital T.”

Over the last few years, the Azzurri have stuttered against Balkan sides, for instance Armenia, Bulgaria and Hungary.

“Football has improved everywhere and there are no easy games, although we keep saying that without really believing it. You do meet teams that are well-prepared physically, tactically and technically.

"There are players from Eastern Europe who are regulars in the biggest leagues, so the differences are levelled out and if you don’t face them with the right concentration and motivation, you risk dropping points. That’s what recent years have shown us.

“It’ll be a pleasure to play here, because the only time I came was in 1995 for Parma, so after 23 years I return to Albania and am pleased to see the country is developing, has a positive atmosphere and moving towards important objectives, not just in football terms.”