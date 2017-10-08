Italy must win to be seeded

By Football Italia staff

Other results mean Italy must win in Albania on Monday night or they might not be top seeds in the World Cup play-off draw.

Although the Azzurri are guaranteed a place in the play-offs along with Denmark and Northern Ireland, they are by no means sure of being seeded in the draw on October 17.

Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw by Romania and that means they have overtaken Italy in the FIFA rankings.

The Azzurri therefore must beat Albania on Monday evening or find themselves potentially out of the top seeds and therefore likely to get a much tougher draw.

If the Nazionale draw that final group game, they could be overtaken by Wales, Croatia and Sweden.